Western Azerbaijan Community urges Canada to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Monday strongly condemned the recent biased and slanderous statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“The Canadian Minister makes a groundless accusation that Armenians were allegedly forced to leave the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, demonstrating a position that contradicts the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and serves to create tension in the region,” the Community said in a statement News.Az reports.“Canada, which turns a blind eye to the ethnic cleansing of one million Azerbaijanis by Armenia, which has kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for thirty years and does not allow hundreds of thousands of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands, has no moral right to talk about humanitarian issues,” the Community stressed.“All this suggests that Canada does not want to recognize the supremacy of international law, achieved thanks to the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is trying to reignite the conflict in the region.”“We would like to bring to the attention of the Canadian Minister, who refers to the principles of "self-determination" to solve a problem that no longer exists, that this principle is relevant not for the issue she has stated, but for the issue of the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland and ensuring their rights there,” it added.The Community demanded that the Canadian government withdraw this statement, show respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and for the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to safely return to their homeland.

News.Az