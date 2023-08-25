Western Azerbaijan Community urges France to refrain from ‘cheap provocation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Friday urged France to refrain from its cheap provocation, not to impede the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and to support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes, News.Az reports.

“Information has been circulated that on August 30, representatives of local self-government bodies of Paris and a number of regions of France will attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district on the conditional border with Armenia. It is reported that this adventure organized by the racist, anti-Azerbaijani Anne Hidalgo and the radical representative of the Armenian community in France, Jeanne Barseghian, allegedly aims to provide "humanitarian assistance" to the Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” the Community said in a statement.

The Community noted that these people and the French government, which is the true organizer of the provocation, are not at all interested in humanitarian issues. “If the aforementioned circles were interested in the fate of people, they would have condemned the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the ethnic cleansing committed by Armenia against more than a million Azerbaijanis, the murder of more than 20,000 Azerbaijani civilians and the destruction of 900 settlements of Azerbaijan,” said the Community.

The Community also emphasized that France's goal in taking this vile step is to escalate the situation in the region, prevent the reintegration of Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

