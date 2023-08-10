Western Azerbaijani Community calls on France to refrain from double standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijani Community condemns the joining of a truck containing "aid" collected from a number of cities and regions of France to the car convoy that Armenia wants to send to Karabakh under the name of "humanitarian cargo" without agreement with Azerbaijan, the Community told News.az.

"France, where Islamophobia and Azerbaijanophobia are raging and has recently suffered back-to-back defeats on the African continent, wants to increase tension in the South Caucasus region and turn it into a place of geopolitical competition," the Community said.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also calls on the cities and regions of France to refrain from such cheap and ridiculous actions and the policy of double standards, which is an insult to international law.

News.Az