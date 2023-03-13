Western Azerbaijanis want peaceful return to their ancestral lands: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur from the occupation in 2020 inspired our compatriots from Western Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Report, News.Az reports.

“Their desire to return became even stronger. In 2022, they came together and created the Western Azerbaijan Community. On December 24, President Ilham Aliyev, at a meeting with its representatives, defined the issue of Western Azerbaijan as a new strategic goal of our people,” he said.

Hajiyev recalled that the Western Azerbaijan Community has recently developed the ‘Concept of Return’.

“They want a peaceful return to the lands of their ancestors and coexistence. But the return must take place under the condition of an international guarantee of security. The community also believes that the issue of returning to Western Azerbaijan should be enshrined in a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an obligation before Armenia,” the presidential aide said.

The fact that Armenia considers the peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis as a threat to its territorial integrity again shows its unconstructive position and the implementation of a policy of ethnic hatred, Hajiyev added.

News.Az