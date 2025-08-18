Westminster Bridge closed amid police response to incident
Westminster Bridge in London was shut down on Monday as police cordoned off the area and ambulances lined the road during an emergency response.
The bridge is closed in both directions between the A3211 Victoria Embankment and Lambeth Palace Road.
Twelve bus routes typically running through the area have been diverted and traffic scanners suggest the road has been shut for at least three hours.
There is also major travel disruption to trains travelling from Colchester to London Liverpool Street due to a person being hit by a train.
Emergency services were called to Hatfield Peverel station after 9.30 this morning and a person was pronounced dead on the scene.
While the emergency services carry out their work, trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 90 minutes until around 12.00.
Meanwhile, a points failure at Whitechapel has caused severe delays on the Circle, District and Hammersmith and City lines.
The Bakerloo line is part suspended between Queen’s Park and Harrow and Wealdstone while Network Rail fix a signal failure at Harlesden. There are minor delays on the rest of the line due to train cancellations.
There are minor delays on the Central line due to train cancellations.