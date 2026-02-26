WFP chief Cindy McCain to step down for health reasons

McCain, widow of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, suffered a mild stroke in October 2025 but returned to the WFP’s Rome headquarters in early January to resume her duties. She said her recovery has not reached a level that allows her to meet the “enormous demands” of the position, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job,” McCain said. “This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make.”

She took office as WFP Executive Director on April 5, 2023, following her tenure as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. McCain’s departure will trigger a search for new leadership at the global agency, which provides critical food aid to millions worldwide.