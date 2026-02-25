Azerbaijan highlights war crimes trials at UN in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, addressed the high-level segment of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva from February 23–25, 2026.

During his speech, Mammadov discussed the post-conflict normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including progress on the Washington agreement and the role of the Zangezur corridor in regional development, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also highlighted the Great Return program, which focuses on clarifying the fate of missing persons, mitigating mine threats, and ensuring the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons, underlining Azerbaijan’s efforts to address the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the trial of individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity was conducted in accordance with international law and national legislation, restoring justice through proper legal processes. He cited the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s March 13, 2025 opinion on the Ruben Vardanyan case, which confirmed Azerbaijan’s legal procedures meet international standards.

Mammadov also underscored Azerbaijan’s growing role as a hub for international dialogue, noting recent events such as COP29 and upcoming forums in Baku, including the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the 13th UN World Urban Forum, and the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The visit included multiple bilateral meetings, reflecting Azerbaijan’s emphasis on strengthening international cooperation on human rights, humanitarian issues, and regional development.

News.Az