What is situation in Aghdam? - Statement

`Currently, the situation in Aghdam is normal. At night, we visited villages and met with people. No serious problem exists`, head of the Aghdam Executive, Raqub Mammadov told to AzVision.az in his statement.

`The information that people leave their homes is not right. No one left home and everybody continues to live their life as usual.

Note, on the night from February 24 to February 25, in order to implement a large-scale provocation, Armenia`s Armed Forces have made attempts to infiltrate through the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in different directions along the line of contact.

