What is the new area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries? - The President announced

What is the new area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries? - The President announced

What is the new area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries? - The President announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about a new area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of this region, News.Az reports.

“The Digital Silk Way project on the establishment of a fiber-optic infrastructure is the new cooperation sphere between our countries that we are actively working on,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az