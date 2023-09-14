Yandex metrika counter

What is the new area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries? - The President announced

During his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about a new area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of this region, News.Az reports. 

“The Digital Silk Way project on the establishment of a fiber-optic infrastructure is the new cooperation sphere between our countries that we are actively working on,” the head of state underlined.


