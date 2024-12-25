What support will be given to AZAL crash victims' families and survivors?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nurdaulet Kilybay, the Governor of Kazakhstan's Mangistau region, pledged to provide all necessary assistance to the relatives of the victims and survivors of the AZAL plane crash, News.az reports citing Kazinform .

“We will provide all required assistance... They probably have no acquaintances or friends here. Almost all of them are foreigners,” the governor said.He also said that in case of need, the relatives of the victims and those injured may dial +7 (702-52) 5-31-01 and receive round-the-clock support.Earlier, at a press briefing, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev commented on the preliminary causes of the plane crash.All six Kazakhstani nationals who were onboard the plane, died. It was revealed that four out of six victims were the residents of Mangistau region, on was from Kostanay region and one was from Astana.According to the Ministry of Transport, 67 people were onboard the plane, including 62 passengers and five crew members. “Unfortunately, 38 people died,” the ministry said.

