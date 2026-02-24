WhatsApp scheduled messages: What to know

Meta is preparing to introduce scheduled messages to WhatsApp, a feature users have long requested but which the platform has yet to officially support.

According to findings revealed by WABetaInfo, references discovered in a recent TestFlight beta version of WhatsApp indicate that the company is actively developing the feature, News.Az reports, citing 9to5mac.com.

Although it is not yet available for beta testers, a screenshot shared by the outlet shows a new “Scheduled Messages” option within the Group Info interface.

The menu item appears beneath existing sections such as “Media, links and docs” and “Starred.”

Scheduled messaging has become standard among major messaging platforms in recent years.

Apps such as Telegram and even Apple’s iMessage already allow users to set messages to be sent at a later time. In contrast, WhatsApp users have had to rely on workarounds, including Apple’s Shortcuts app, to achieve similar functionality.

It remains unclear whether WhatsApp’s implementation will include advanced options like Telegram’s “Repeat” feature, which enables messages to be sent automatically at regular intervals — a tool often used for recurring reminders and workflow automation.

For now, the feature is still under development.

As WABetaInfo noted, once completed, scheduled messages will first be rolled out to select beta testers, who will provide feedback before a broader public release.

