White House accuses Nobel Committee of putting ‘politics over peace’

The White House sharply criticized the Nobel Committee on Friday for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the panel of prioritizing “politics over peace.”

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” he added.

The remarks came after the Norwegian committee announced its 2025 Peace Prize recipient earlier on Friday. Trump, who has often touted his record on international peace agreements, was considered by his supporters to be a potential contender.

