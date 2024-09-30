+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House's statement about Israel's activities in Lebanon has sparked controversy due to a lack of substantial evidence and misinterpretations of the U.S. government's stance.

According to AFP, IDF soldiers entered southern Lebanon on Monday night as part of a ground offensive, marking the first such action since 2006 amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. Despite these reports, clear evidence of an official large-scale invasion remains elusive, News.Az reports.The confusion seems to stem from a statement made by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, which suggested that Israel is conducting limited operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, the quote was seemingly misinterpreted, and the original context was lost, fueling speculation of a broader Israeli invasion.The headline, “Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department,” may have amplified this ambiguity, but the extent and nature of these operations remain unclear. Both the White House and U.S. State Department have not confirmed a full-scale invasion, leaving the situation fluid and subject to further clarification.

