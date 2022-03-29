White House says stock of sanctions against Russia will not run out soon

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said the US maintains potential additional sanctions on Russia, News.az reports citing TASS.

“Of course, we will continue to build up, and our possibilities will not be exhausted anytime soon. There is a lot we can do, including extending sanctions to new targets, tightening sanctions that already exist,” she said.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States intends to impose sanctions against a number of Russian companies that provide services and goods to intelligence and the Russian Armed Forces.

It is specified that the US Treasury is preparing to announce these sanctions as early as next week.

