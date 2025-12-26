White House to present plans for Trump’s East Wing ballroom

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House is set to present new details on President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to build a massive ballroom on the site of the East Wing during a federal planning commission hearing in early January, according to official notices.

The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), which oversees development on federal land in the Washington area, said the White House will deliver an “information presentation” on the project at its January 8 meeting. The ballroom, which Trump has said would cost around $400 million, is expected to significantly exceed the size of the existing White House structure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposal has already sparked legal challenges and political backlash. Preservation groups argue that the planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom would overwhelm the historic White House, which spans roughly 55,000 square feet. Democratic lawmakers have also criticized the project, calling it a potential abuse of presidential power and questioning the role of private donors in financing the construction.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Earlier this month, a federal judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order, noting that the project’s final specifications have not yet been formally approved. Another court hearing is scheduled for next month.

Despite the controversy, demolition of the former East Wing began in October with limited public consultation. The planning commission, chaired by Will Scharf—a White House aide and former personal lawyer to Trump—has so far declined to formally review the demolition and site preparation activities.

Trump, a former real estate developer, has taken a hands-on approach to redesigning parts of the White House and Washington, D.C., ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Other proposals include a new ceremonial arch near the capital and extensive decorative changes inside the Oval Office.

The NCPC said a full review of the ballroom project is expected in the spring, focusing on issues such as public space, historic sightlines, and landscape impact. Members of the public will be allowed to submit comments or testify during that process.

News.Az