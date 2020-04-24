WHO: Azerbaijan applying best int’l practice to fight COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is applying the best international practice to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), said Hande Harmanci, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan.

A small number of infected people, as well as large-scale educational work, can be regarded as a testimony to this, the WHO representative told reporters in Baku.

“The confirmed coronavirus cases have already surpassed 2.5 millon globally. As of today, there are 1,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. Currently, the number of the infected is declining in Europe. However, this number may increase again,” Harmanci added.

She stressed that the WHO has been supporting Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic since the outbreak began.

News.Az

