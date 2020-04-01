WHO Director-General sends a letter to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has sent a sincere letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and to the leaders of other countries, APA reports.

The WHO Director-General appreciates the policy and steps taken by the President of Azerbaijan to limit the impact and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the international community, T. Ghebreyesus asks to take a number of fundamental steps, including strengthening coordination between state structures, stopping public events, adapting state organizations to new conditions for testing, implementing isolation measures and fulfilling quarantine requirements; personal hygiene, the provision of economic assistance to those most affected by the pandemic, and other steps.

In this context, it should be noted that WHO proposals are an integral part of measures led by President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter says that the introduction of the proposed steps in Azerbaijan for a long time once again confirms that in our country the fight against coronavirus is being carried out in the right direction. In this regard, the policy implemented in Azerbaijan can be an example for a number of countries.

Azerbaijan reacted very quickly to the spread of infection. An operational headquarters was created under the Cabinet of Ministers, coordination between state structures was established, the importance of measures such as social distance, land borders were closed, the number of flights was sharply reduced, universities, schools, preschool institutions were closed, restrictions were introduced, quarantine regimes, large the number of people who returned from abroad was quarantined. More than 10 hospitals have been allocated in the country for the treatment of patients with coronavirus.

By order of the head of state, AZN 1 billion was allocated to reduce the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus COVID-19. Thus, the state once again proved that a citizen of Azerbaijan is at the center of its social policy. In the near future, assistance will be provided to employees of business entities most affected by the pandemic. In addition, the Coronavirus Support Fund has been established. It should be noted here that for the state there was no problem the full financing of this fund; By transferring funds to the fund, Azerbaijani citizens showed solidarity with the country and with each other.

From the very first days, Azerbaijan has been collaborating with WHO in the fight against COVID-19 and has invited experts from this organization. The recommendations contained in the mission report are taken into account by the relevant government agencies. At the same time, demonstrating global solidarity in the fight against coronavirus, Azerbaijan provided voluntary financial assistance to WHO.

News.Az

