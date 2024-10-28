Who do pundits predict will win the Ballon d'Or?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for Monday in Paris, where players will assemble to learn who has been honored as the world's top male and female footballers, News.Az reports citing BBC.

It is the first time since 2003 that neither eight-time winner Lionel Messi nor five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo feature on the shortlist.With Karim Benzema and Luka Modric - the only other previous recipients still playing - also omitted, a first-time winner is guaranteed in the men's category.In the women's category, Spain World Cup winner and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati is looking to win the award for a second successive year.The men's award is voted for by a jury of journalists from each of the top 100 countries in the Fifa men's rankings.The winner of the women's award will be chosen by a jury of women’s journalists representing the top 50 countries in the Fifa women’s rankings.BBC Sport asks pundits to predict who will come out on top.

News.Az