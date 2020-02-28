WHO reports on coronavirus registry in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms that the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in Azerbaijan, The WHO office in Azerbaijan said, APA reports.

"WHO works closely with local health authorities to respond to the new coronavirus outbreak. We encourage you to access the information on the new coronavirus outbreak from the WHO official website and social networking sites, including official agencies in Azerbaijan and not to be disturbed," the report says.

The operative task force under the Cabinet of Ministers today confirmed the fact that the first infection of coronavirus (COVID-19) was registered in Azerbaijan.

