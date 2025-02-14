Williams unveils new F1 car ahead of 2025 season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Williams has revealed their new 2025 F1 car, the FW47, during a promotional event at Silverstone, featuring a unique one-off livery.

The Grove-based outfit’s challenger broke cover in front of fans, partners and media on Friday morning, just weeks before the squad’s new line-up of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will give it its racing debut at the Australian Grand Prix, News.Az reports, citing Formula1.com.

It comes as Williams prepare for the latest step in a long-term plan to return to the top, with the squad hoping to make progress after ending the 2024 campaign down in ninth place.

The team’s new car was unveiled to the world as part of Friday’s special event, which was also attended by Albon, Sainz and team boss James Vowles.

Following the reveal, Sainz took the FW47 for its debut running around Silverstone. The Spaniard is preparing to embark on his new chapter with the team, having signed a multi-year contract following his exit from Ferrari.

A noticeable visual change to the 2025 challenger is the inclusion of Williams’ new title sponsor Atlassian, the software firm having come onboard in what the team have described as the “biggest partnership deal” in their 48-year history.

After unveiling their race livery in just a few days’ time at F1 75 Live, Williams will join the rest of the field for pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28.

News.Az