Winter storm watch issued for 10 US states as severe weather approaches
Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. Photo: Joshua A. Bickel/AP
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm watches for 10 U.S. states early Wednesday, warning of heavy snow and potential disruptions.Snow can cause travel disruptions and create hazardous driving conditions, News.Az reports, citing US media.
Vulnerable populations, including infants and senior citizens, are at heightened risk of health issues due to the dangers of freezing temperatures.
At the time of writing, states under winter storm watch included Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.
Areas affected included northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, the majority of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, the entirety of Tennessee, northern Mississippi, Western Kentucky, northern Georgia, northern Louisiana, and the westernmost tip of Virginia.
The NWS said heavy snow or mixed precipitation was possible in affected areas, warning that the former could make some roads impassable, and that hazardous driving conditions could affect commuters on Thursday and Friday, depending on location.
In some instances, the service advised delaying travel and, if travel was necessary, bringing a winter storm kit.
Up to 5 inches of snow accumulation was possible in swathes of central, eastern, north central, and Western Arkansas, the service said.
Up to 7 or 8 inches was possible in portions of Tennessee, while parts of north central and northeast Texas could see up to 5 inches.
Parts of Kentucky within the watch area could face up to 5 inches, though locally higher amounts were possible, the NWS said.
The service added that a winter storm watch is issued "when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours."
It noted that this does not mean that significant and hazardous winter weather will occur, only that it is possible.