Woman jailed for blackmailing S. Korean footballer Son Heung-min

The woman, surnamed Yang, extorted 300 million won ($200,000) from Son last year by sending a foetal ultrasound image and threatening to go public.

She reportedly spent the money on luxury and designer goods and, along with an accomplice surnamed Yong, attempted to extort an additional 70 million won from the Los Angeles FC star.

Son reported the case to police, leading to the arrest and indictment of both suspects. On Monday, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yang, in her 20s, to four years for blackmail. Yong, reportedly in a romantic relationship with Yang, received a two-year sentence for attempted blackmail. Both have been in custody since May.

Judge Im Jeong-bin said Yang had taken “extreme measures” to damage Son’s reputation, going beyond threats or financial demands by involving media and advertising agencies to exploit his public status. The judge added that Son “suffered considerable psychological distress” as a result.

Son, the 33-year-old captain of the South Korean national team and former Tottenham player, testified as a witness at a closed trial session last month. It remains unclear whether Yang was actually carrying Son’s child. Judge Im noted inconsistencies in her testimony and that she did not verify paternity.

Son joined Los Angeles FC in August following the most expensive transfer in MLS history, reportedly valued at $26 million, and in October was named the second-highest-paid footballer in Major League Soccer.