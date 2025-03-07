Work on new military regulations continues, says Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the relevant order of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the next meeting of the working group established to prepare new draft regulations on discipline, garrison, guard services and internal service of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7.

Senior officials of the relevant authorities of the Armed Forces participated in the meeting held under the leadership of the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, a broad exchange of views was held on the preparation of new military regulations, considering the successful reforms in the Armed Forces, the successes achieved and the innovations applied under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Additionally, prospective plans for preparing military regulations were discussed, taking into account modern requirements and the experience of developed countries in this field.

News.Az