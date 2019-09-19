Working Group discusses proposals on Baku’s General Plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work on the preparation of Baku’s General Plan is underway according to the plan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Plann

The inter-structural Working Group of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture held a meeting to coordinate all the participants in this process.

The work carried out over the past period was reviewed and preliminary opinions of international and local experts regarding urban planning were discussed during the meeting of the Working Group. The ministers, heads of the state committees, other structures and experts attended the working meeting.

While opening the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov appreciated the effective cooperation of the structures of the Working Group over the past period.

He spoke about the proposals put forward for strategic projects to be included in the General Plan.

Dovlatkhanov also stressed that any strategic project is based on the priorities of Baku’s development.

He stressed that various information, given by 31 state agencies responsible for the development of the city, has been systematized and combined in a single database.

This data has been transferred to the specialists working on the development of the General Plan.

Then, project manager, representative of the AS + P city-planning company, winner of an international tender for the development of Baku’s General Plan Frank Hoef delivered a speech. Proceeding from the priorities of Baku’s development, he presented a number of views on urban development and preliminary proposals for their solution for discussion.

The views about urban planning covered such topics as “Formation of a multicenter urban core and rational use of territories”, “Public transport networks ensuring mobility of the urban population and their integration” and “Modern urban economy - the driving factors that determine future economic development”.

The meeting of the Working Group on each of these topics continued in the format of three parallel sessions with the participation of representatives of organizations specializing in each of the mentioned topics.

The first meeting of the Working Group was held in June 2019.

News.Az

News.Az