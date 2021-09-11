Working Group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated Azerbaijani territories holds meeting (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Working Group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally address issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, was held on Saturday, News.Az reports.

It was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Agency for Mine Clearance, the Ministries of Defense, Economy, Emergency Situations and the State Border Service.

To coordinate the work on clearing the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, the Working Group held discussions.

According to Nusret Suleymanov, head of the secretariat of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, scheduled work continues in the liberated territories, but as they expand, the obligations and requirements for the relevant structures will increase.

One of the main tasks of the Working Group is to concentrate all the resources on the process of clearing the territories from mines and ensuring more effective implementation of activities to solve the problem in a comprehensive manner.

At the meeting was stressed the importance of informing the public about the work of state structures in this area through the media, continuing mass propaganda to prevent possible accidents, as well as attracting the attention of the international community to this area.

It should be noted that the Coordination Headquarters, established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan from 24 November 2020, is headed by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration.

News.Az