Working meetings held as part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme: Azerbaijani MoD

As part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), a working meeting with the programme’s coordinators for Azerbaijan and NATO's experts on various educational issues is being held at the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the prospects for the development of the military educational system and cooperation was held, as well as various briefings on the experience gained in this sphere were presented, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

It was noted that the meetings organized as part of the cooperation with NATO are effective for both sides, and the areas of the Action Plan for the next year were determined.

The working meetings will last until December 16.

