World-famous scientist Aziz Sancar visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of North Carolina, the U.S, the Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, known for his important discoveries in the field of DNA, member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, world-renowned scientist Aziz Sancar has visited Shusha with Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci.

“Shusha is magnificent in winter and summer. Our lungs were filled with the air of the Caucasus. Thank God. Greetings from Shusha to Kalbajar, Murovdag, from the Jidir Plain to Khojaly and the Greater Caucasus Mountains,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

