Wu Hongbo: China has historical relations with Azerbaijan from strategic point of view

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has long-term, historical relations with Azerbaijan from a strategic point of view, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo told journalists as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“It is the first time that I participate in this Forum. I was amazed by Azerbaijan's hospitality, rich culture and history,” he said.

Emphasizing that China's One Belt, One Road project links more than 100 countries around it, Wu Hongbo said: “We have long-term, historical relations with Azerbaijan from a strategic point of view. Our bilateral relations are at a good level, and we celebrate the 31st anniversary of our diplomatic relations this year. During the past 30 years, we have been good friends with Azerbaijan, our cooperation and economic relations have developed, and President Ilham Aliyev visited our country.”

He said that both countries’ leaders had met at the Shanghai conference last year and reached a consensus on the development of bilateral relations.

“Both countries have determined areas related to cooperation including infrastructure, transportation and others. Azerbaijan’s location is important from a strategic point of view,” Hongbo added.

News.Az