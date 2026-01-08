WWII heroine from Azerbaijan turns 100

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gila Novruzova, honored for her service on the home front during World War II, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reported that Novruzova has been receiving social and household support from Baku DOST Center No. 5 since 2023, News.Az reports, citing Ministry of Labour and Foreign Affairs.

Born in 1926 in Western Azerbaijan, she was awarded multiple orders and medals for her wartime contributions.

