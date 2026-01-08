Azerbaijan commissions 240 MW “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev officially launched the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant at the Gulustan Palace in Baku on Thursday, delivering a speech at the ceremony.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Energy Nasser Al-Qahtani; Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei; and Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and CEO of ACWA Power, the company that constructed the plant, also addressed the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ceremony included a short video presentation detailing the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project.

