X suspends Iranian supreme leader Khamenei’s Hebrew account hours after creation

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has suspended the Hebrew-language account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just hours after its establishment.

The account, tagged as @Khamenei_Heb, was taken down following a post that read, “The Zionist regime made a mistake. It erred in its calculations on Iran. We will cause it to understand what kind of strength, ability, initiative, and will the Iranian nation has.” A message on X now shows the account as suspended due to “violating X’s rules,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Ayatollah Khamenei launched his Hebrew-language account on Saturday night, marking a rare attempt to engage with Israeli audiences.The account’s first post, “In the name of Allah, the most merciful,” appeared shortly before the suspension. Hours later, Khamenei’s message criticizing Israel was removed, drawing no immediate response from X. While X’s rules prohibit content from “violent and hateful entities,” certain state or governmental entities are allowed exceptions, which has raised questions about X’s stance on Khamenei’s post.Following Khamenei’s initial post, ZAKA, an Israeli emergency response organization, replied with a line from the Jewish Kaddish prayer for the deceased. This response, which translates to a subtle message hinting at Khamenei’s end, underscored the mounting tensions. Khamenei’s Hebrew message was later reposted on his official English-language account, Khamenei.ir, which has over one million followers. The English post retained the same warning tone aimed at Israel.The suspension of Khamenei’s account comes in the wake of Israeli airstrikes on several Iranian military sites. Dubbed “Days of Repentance,” the operation was conducted on Saturday morning and involved a series of targeted attacks aimed at Iranian drone and missile production facilities. Over 20 strategic targets were reportedly hit, dealing significant damage to Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, according to U.S. and Israeli officials. These strikes were, in part, retaliation for an October 1 missile attack by Iran.

