Xabi Alonso remains tight-lipped on Real Madrid rumors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has downplayed speculation about his future, saying it's "not a good time" to discuss potential moves amid links to Real Madrid.

The 43-year-old is reportedly a candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian leave Real at the end of the season, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Alonso is highly regarded after leading Leverkusen to the double of a Bundesliga title without losing a game and the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager last year.

"It's not a good time to discuss the future. We're at a very important moment in the season," said Alonso, whose Leverkusen side are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with five games left.

"I don't want to talk about speculation and rumours. [I understand] that this is happening, but what's more important to me is what's happening right now."

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro said last week that Alonso was "comfortable" at the club and already planning for next season.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also been linked with Real in the past week amid speculation over Ancelotti's future.

But when asked about Real's potential interest, Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke told Sky Germany, external on Friday that "Jurgen is very happy with his new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull".

News.Az