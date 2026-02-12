Xi breaks silence after top generals removed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare public reference to a recent military crackdown that saw one of China’s most senior generals removed from power, highlighting the continuing importance of anti-corruption campaigns inside the armed forces.

Speaking in a virtual address as part of his annual Chinese New Year message to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Xi described the past year as “unusual and extraordinary” and said the military had undergone major changes through anti-corruption efforts, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The comments follow the removal in January of General Zhang Youxia, a senior military figure widely viewed as a close ally of Xi. Officials accused Zhang of “serious violations of discipline and law,” a phrase often used in China to refer to corruption cases. Another senior officer, General Liu Zhenli, was also removed from his post.

The latest purge comes after a broader crackdown in October 2025, when nine top generals were removed or investigated. Overall, records indicate that around 14 full-rank generals have been dismissed or investigated over the past three years.

Xi has made anti-corruption efforts a central part of his leadership, describing corruption as one of the biggest threats to the ruling Communist Party. In his latest remarks, he said the PLA had addressed multiple risks and challenges and emphasized the importance of loyalty to the Party.

Analysts say public references to military purges by Xi are unusual and may be aimed at reassuring political and military leadership that the restructuring is part of a broader strategy to strengthen internal discipline and control.

