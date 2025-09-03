Xi: China will remain a steadfast force for peace and stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday that China will continue to be a "force for peace, stability, and progress" globally as it pursues peaceful modernization, according to a statement from Beijing's Foreign Ministry.

During a reception in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Xi urged foreign guests, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to work together in solidarity and harmony to prevent "the law of the jungle" from returning, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

His remarks came just hours after China held a massive military parade to commemorate the victory of its resistance against Japan during World War II.

"Might may rule the moment, but right prevails forever. Justice, light, and progress will inevitably triumph over evil, darkness, and regression," emphasizing the importance of advocating for human values and defending international fairness.

He expressed gratitude to foreign governments and international friends for their support and assistance in "resisting aggression."

"History cautions us that we must remain unwavering in our conviction in justice, unyielding in our commitment to peace, and unshakable in our confidence in the insurmountable strength of the people," he said.

News.Az