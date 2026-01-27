Xi urges Finland to uphold global order, boost ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for closer cooperation to uphold a UN-centered international system and advance a multipolar world order driven by economic globalization.

Xi said Beijing was ready to work with Helsinki to support stable international governance and expressed hope that Finland would play a constructive role in promoting healthy and stable China–EU relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Orpo’s visit comes as European countries seek to diversify foreign relations amid shifting U.S. foreign policy dynamics. The talks also took place against a backdrop of growing international focus on Arctic security, an area of strategic importance to Finland, NATO, and China.

The Arctic is gaining global attention as melting ice opens new and faster shipping routes between Asia and Europe, potentially cutting transit times nearly in half. Finland, with one-third of its territory above the Arctic Circle, has emphasized the need for stronger Arctic security arrangements within NATO. China, meanwhile, describes itself as a “near-Arctic state” and has ambitions to develop a “Polar Silk Road.”

Xi also called for deeper bilateral collaboration in energy transition, agriculture, and forestry, and encouraged Finnish enterprises to expand in China’s market.

Orpo said he looked forward to continued discussions on bilateral cooperation and global issues, referencing previous constructive talks between Xi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Arctic infrastructure security was also on the agenda. Finnish officials have raised concerns over recent incidents involving damage to undersea power cables, gas pipelines, and telecommunications networks, some of which reportedly involved Chinese-registered ships. North Korea’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine was also discussed, which Finnish leaders have described as a provocation in the eyes of NATO and the EU.

News.Az