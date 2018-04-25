"Yelq" demands resignation of mayor of Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Yelq parliamentary group of Yerevan Davit Khazhakyan made a statement demanding the resignation of mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Lragir reports.

“Dear compatriots,

Yerevan city is the locomotive of the change of government going on in the Republic of Armenia, which means that the municipal government must be changed as soon as possible.

Considering the aforementioned the members of Yelq group demand the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan. After the resignation the municipal council will schedule early elections, and the group will nominate a candidate for major.”

News.Az

