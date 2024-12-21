Yemen-launched projectile hits Tel Aviv, injuring dozens
Yemen’s Houthi group shows the firing of the so-called surface-to-surface ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ at an unrevealed site in Yemen on September 16, 2024 Houthi Media Center via Getty Images
A projectile fired from Yemen struck Tel Aviv overnight on December 21, Israeli authorities said, marking a rare failure in interception efforts over the city.The projectile landed in Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa area, Israel’s military said, adding that attempts to intercept a missile from Yemen failed shortly after sirens sounded in central Israel, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
It said a fallen projectile was identified in the area.
At least 16 people sustained minor injuries from glass fragments that broke in nearby buildings, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said.
In addition, 14 victims were treated for slight injuries they sustained seeking shelter, as well as seven panic victims.
Israel’s second-largest city, Tel Aviv is the country’s commercial and diplomatic center. Direct hits from projectiles fired at the coastal city are rare, due to its extensive air defenses.
Since Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza started in October last year, the country has come under fire from missiles and rockets from Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, both Iran-backed militant groups, as well as from Iran itself. Almost all of the projectiles have been intercepted by Israel’s air defenses.