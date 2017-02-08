Yandex metrika counter

Yerevan holds protest action against extradition of blogger Lapshin

  • World
  • Share
Yerevan holds protest action against extradition of blogger Lapshin

Armenians hold protest against the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan in front of the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.

Members of Parliament also attend the rally. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan has tried to present the statement to the embassy requesting the immediate leave of the ambassador from Armenia, according to Azvision.az.

"The ambassador is not in his office now and can`t accept the statement," the employees of the embassy said.

The protesters chanted `Get Out` slogans addressing to the ambassador of Belarus. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      