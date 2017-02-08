Yerevan holds protest action against extradition of blogger Lapshin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians hold protest against the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan in front of the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.

Members of Parliament also attend the rally. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan has tried to present the statement to the embassy requesting the immediate leave of the ambassador from Armenia, according to Azvision.az.

"The ambassador is not in his office now and can`t accept the statement," the employees of the embassy said.

The protesters chanted `Get Out` slogans addressing to the ambassador of Belarus.

News.Az

