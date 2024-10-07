Yerevan says no meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs planned in Moscow

There are no plans for a separate meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, respectively, in Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Today, Moscow is hosting a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ahead of the upcoming gathering of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth.The last meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27.The meeting was also joined by UN Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The parties agreed to put additional efforts towards concluding the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations in the shortest possible period, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.“The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides expressed their gratitude to the Secretary of State for organizing the meeting,” the statement said.

News.Az