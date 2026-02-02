Yeşilçam actor Necdet Kökeş dies at 82

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Turkish Yeşilçam actor Necdet Kökeş has died at the age of 82.

Kökeş was widely known for his role as “Zıpzıp” in the popular Battal Gazi film series, one of the iconic productions of Türkiye’s Yeşilçam cinema era, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The actor had recently undergone a tracheostomy procedure due to lung-related health problems. He passed away on Monday.

Born in Adana in 1944, Kökeş began his acting career with the 1970 film Bütün Aşklar Tatlı Başlar. Over the decades, he built a long career in Turkish cinema, appearing in around 100 films.

He gained major recognition for his performances in the Battal Gazi films, where he acted alongside legendary Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın.

Throughout his career, Kökeş also appeared in a number of well-known productions, including Deli Domrul, Şaban Askerde, Hakanlar Çarpışıyor, Leblebi Tozu and Avrupalı.

The Yeşilçam era, often described as the golden age of Turkish cinema, produced many actors who shaped the country’s film industry for decades. Kökeş was considered one of the familiar supporting faces of that generation.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements have not yet been officially announced.

News.Az