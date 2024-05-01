‘You will sink as politician, destroying both yourself and PACE’, Azerbaijani MP responds to Schwabe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samad Seyidov, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis, took to the X social network to respond to the groundless allegations made by his German colleague Frank Schwabe, News.Az reports.

“Schwabe is scared. Not of me. But of my strong and independent country. It's this fear that drives him to personal insults and pass off lies as truth. Well, go ahead. The more hate in your words, the lower you'll sink as a politician, destroying both yourself and the PACE,” MP Seyidov said on X.

News.Az