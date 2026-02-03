YouTuber Markiplier’s ‘Iron Lung’ shocks box office with $18M debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

A self-financed horror film created by YouTuber Markiplier has become a surprise box office success, earning more than $18 million during its opening weekend in North America.

“Iron Lung,” a sci-fi horror film based on an indie video game, brought in $18.19 million domestically, more than six times its reported $3 million production budget, according to box office data, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The film was written, directed and financed by Mark Fischbach, better known online as Markiplier, one of YouTube’s biggest gaming creators with more than 38 million subscribers.

The movie opened in more than 3,000 theaters across the United States and Canada, finishing just behind the horror-thriller “Send Help,” which earned $19.1 million. It also outperformed several major studio releases during the same weekend.

The story follows a prisoner forced to pilot a submarine across an ocean of blood on a distant moon after a mysterious cosmic catastrophe. Fischbach stars in the lead role alongside fellow YouTuber Seán McLoughlin, known online as Jacksepticeye.

Industry analysts say the film’s success highlights the growing influence of digital creators in traditional entertainment industries. Experts note that social media audiences are increasingly helping independent creators compete with major studios.

The film’s performance also reflects strong demand for horror content, which has been one of the fastest-growing genres at the global box office in recent years.

Fischbach said during a livestream that the film’s success represents a major moment for independent filmmaking and could inspire other creators to pursue self-funded film projects.

Industry observers say the film could become a blueprint for independent creators looking to transition from online platforms into theatrical film distribution.

