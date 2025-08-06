Yuriy Ushakov: Putin and US envoy Witkoff hold “constructive” talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a “useful and constructive” meeting with US presidential envoy Stephen Witkoff, with discussions centered on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the future of US-Russia strategic cooperation, according to Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov.

“The Ukrainian crisis was the primary topic of the conversation, followed by the prospects for long-term strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington,” Ushakov told Russian media. He also noted that Putin conveyed specific "signals" to the US regarding Ukraine, and that corresponding messages were received from US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting, which lasted approximately three hours, marked Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia as part of diplomatic efforts to address the conflict.

According to earlier reports by UNN, there has been speculation that Witkoff’s visit could involve a “carrot” approach—offering concessions or incentives—after President Trump reportedly shifted his tone in negotiations with Russian leadership. This shift allegedly led to a sharp disagreement between Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

While Trump has proposed a new path toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, he has also warned of undisclosed “measures” should the proposal be ignored. However, sources suggest that Putin remains resistant to such ultimatums, as his inner circle continues to support the ongoing military campaign.

