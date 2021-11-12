Yandex metrika counter

Zangazur corridor will unite whole Turkic world: Azerbaijani president

Zangazur corridor will unite whole Turkic world: Azerbaijani president

“Opening of Zangazur corridor in transport and logistic field from a regional point of view, will create new opportunities for the whole region,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at VIII Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

The head of state expressed confidence that defeated Armenia because of its occupation policy, will also understand that all its territorial claims actually are not useful for it: “Either they give up territorial claims against Azerbaijan and Turkey, or they will find themselves in a difficult situation.”

The President noted that the Zangazur corridor will unite the whole Turkic world.


