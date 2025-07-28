Zelensky and Macron discussed possible meeting with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is awaiting Russia's response to its proposal to hold a high-level meeting before the end of August, with European representatives required to attend, News.Az informs via UNIAN.

This was discussed during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It is noted that the head of Ukraine informed about the results of the third round of negotiations with the Russian side in Istanbul, in particular about the agreement reached regarding a new exchange of prisoners.

"Ukraine is awaiting Russia's response to the proposal to hold a summit meeting before the end of August. Ukraine and France have a common position: representatives of Europe must be present," the statement said.

News.Az