Zelensky arrives in Italy to meet Pope Leo and U.S. envoy ahead of Ukraine Recovery Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome on July 9 ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled for July 10-11. The event, co-hosted by Ukraine and Italy, will gather political and business leaders focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelensky is set to meet Pope Leo XIV, marking their second meeting since May, as well as U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian sources.

The conference takes place amid intensified Russian aerial and ground attacks, increasing destruction and economic strain in Ukraine. The challenge is heightened by growing uncertainty in international aid, with reports highlighting a potential $19 billion budget shortfall for Ukraine next year, largely due to waning U.S. support and the lack of a ceasefire.

The gathering aims to strengthen global commitment to Ukraine’s recovery despite these difficulties.

