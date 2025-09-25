Zelensky says ready to resign after war ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he is prepared to step down once the ongoing war with Russia concludes.

In an interview with Barak Ravid on "Axios on HBO," Zelensky said he would ask parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is achieved and security guarantees are secured, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

When asked if he would consider his work finished after the war, Zelensky replied that he would be "ready to resign." At the same time, he added that elections had been postponed indefinitely due to the war, and critics had taken advantage of this.

"My goal is to end the war, not to continue running for office. In such a difficult time, of course, I want to be with my country, to help my country, but it will not be forever. My goal is to end the war," he said.

The president noted that he "will appeal to the Ukrainian parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is reached."

Zelensky emphasized that in the event of a truce, holding elections is possible, despite the difficulties it would cause due to constitutional provisions. However, he added that this would be possible with "the support of partners and provided there are security guarantees."

News.Az