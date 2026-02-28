Zelensky signs decree to sanction 10 Russian transport, logistics companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to sanction 10 Russian transport and logistics companies, according to the Ukrainian president's official website Saturday.

The sanctions list includes private Russian companies that deliver items for Russian troops, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Postal operators that have circumvented sanctions to create channels for so-called parallel imports of dual-use goods (such as electronics and drones) are also subject to the sanctions, according to the website.

News.Az