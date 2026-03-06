Ukraine brings home 300 soldiers in latest POW swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has brought home 300 servicemen and two civilians from Russia during the second day of a prisoner exchange, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

The returning prisoners include privates, sergeants, and officers who had been defending Ukrainian positions across several frontlines, including Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photos shared by Zelenskyy showed the freed prisoners stepping off buses, embracing relatives and fellow soldiers after returning to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The exchange is part of ongoing prisoner-of-war swaps between Ukraine and Russia during the war that began after Russian invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az