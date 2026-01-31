Zelensky: Territorial issues cannot be resolved without a meeting with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s government is open to meeting with representatives of Russia and the United States in any format as part of the negotiation process aimed at ending the war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.az reports, citing BBC.

“We are open to meeting with Russia and the United States in any format. We would also like Europe to take part, because part of our security guarantees includes membership in the European Union as well as the ‘Coalition of the Willing’,” the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that EU representatives could join these talks at a certain stage, but that representatives of the three countries in question should meet first.

“We must have the opportunity to engage with the Russian Federation and directly with the Russian leader in one format or another. Without such a format, our teams will not be able to reach agreements even on secondary issues,” Zelensky added.

News.Az